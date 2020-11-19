Army Chief Issues Stern Warning To Pak Terrorists: "Those Crossing LoC Won't Survive"

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane in a stern warning to Pakistan-backed terrorists has said that the terrorists crossing LoC will not be able to survive. The statement by the Indian Army chief comes after Indian security forces gunned down four terrorists who were planning an attack ahead of the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army chief's message comes as a strong warning to Pakistan who has been indulging in numerous ceasefire violations and also facilitates terrorist infiltration in India.

Praising the efforts of the Security Forces after the Nagrota operation, Gen Naravane said, "This was a very successful operation by the security forces. It shows the high degree of synergy between all the security forces operating on the ground. The message is very clear for the adversary and terrorists that whosoever tries to infiltrate towards our side would be dealt in the same manner and they would not be able to go back."

The four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists that were neutralised on Thursday early morning, were travelling in a Kashmir bound truck from Jammu, and Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted them at 4:30 am.

Details accessed by Republic TV state that massive amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash have been recovered after the encounter apart from 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers have been found after the terrorists were gunned down.

Hours after a deadly terror attack was averted by alert security forces in Nagrota area of Jammu, National Investigation Agency sleuths reached the encounter spot and recorded statements of the eyewitness and police cops deployed there. The NIA is likely to take over the investigation of this case.

READ | Iran's Most-wanted Terrorist & Former Pak Army Conspirator Killed; Had Abducted Kulbhushan

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

After the encounter, DG police Jammu Mukesh Singh indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The DG police also added that the terrorists are trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The DDC polls hold much prominence for being the first electoral process after the erstwhile state got bifurcated into two union territories post the abrogation of article 370 in August 2019.

Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4,137 ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020 and More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

READ | Atleast 12 Civilians Injured In Pulwama Grenade Attack Ahead Of DDC Polls