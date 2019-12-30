Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind

General Bipin Singh Rawat called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan a day before the former's term as the Chief of Army Staff comes to an end on December 31. General Rawat has also been appointed as the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) today and is the first in the history of the nation to be appointed as the CDS.

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/WFIFHK8YAZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2019

Role of the CDS

The CDS will be a single-point advisor to the government on all military matters. The CDS will focus on better utilization of funds and more efficiency when it comes to procurement as well as better synergy among the three armed forces Army, Navy and Air Force. Newly formed Cyber and Space is also expected to be under the office of the CDS.

With respect to the three service chiefs, the CDS will be first among equals and would be a four-star officer. The CDS is likely to be just ahead in the protocol; the three service chiefs are also four-star officers.

The development of General Bipin Rawat being appointed as the CDS comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old Rawat, who is touted to be the next CDS can serve up to the age of 65 now.

Cabinet approval

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union cabinet had announced that the CDS would be a four-star general from either the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. He will also head the Department of Military Affairs and would be paid a salary equal to a service chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech.

General Rawat's career

Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

