Army Chief Manoj Pande To Visit Violence-hit Manipur To Take Stock Of Security Measures

Army chief General Manoj Pande will be in Manipur to take stock of the situation amid widespread violence. He would be apprised by the officials of the Eastern Command about the steps taken to control the situation in the violence-hit state, informed Indian Army officials. Meanwhile, security has been heightened across Manipur by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in view of the fresh spate of violence in Manipur.

Violence triggered by communal clashes

In a fresh incident of skirmish between two communities the Indian security forces prevented firing at Imphal East and Churachandpur where some armed miscreants opened fire and ran towards higher reaches, the Army said. However, there were no casualties and further operations are underway.

Violence erupted in Manipur in the wake of the Manipur High court direction to the state to provide a 10-year-old recommendation of giving Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community of the state. Chief Minister Biren Singh stated over 60 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in the state. New incidents of ransacking public property have been reported in the past few days.

Presence of additional forces in Manipur

Earlier on May 26, Friday CM Singh informed that troop enhancements have been brought to the state with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Village Defence Force (VDF) deployed in about 38 violence prone zones in the state. The government is making all efforts to bring back normalcy in the state in the form of organising meetings with the peace committees formed in the state in the wake of the violence, added Singh. He also stated the security forces have been conducting operations against the armed terrorists in the periphery of the state.

Chief Minister Singh seeking support from the people of the state urged them not to believe in any rumours which could result in the deterioration of the law and order situation in Manipur. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the northeastern state for three days beginning May 29. Appealing to maintain peace in the state Amit Shah said, "There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace."