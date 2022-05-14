Army Chief Manoj Pande Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh; Reviews Operational Preparedness

Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande visited forward areas in Ladakh and interacted with army troops and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and also reviewed the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. General Manoj Pande took the office of the Chief of Army on April 30 and succeeds General MM Naravane. Manoj Pande was the Vice-Chief of the Army before taking over as the Army Chief and is the first from the Corps of Engineers to take charge of the 1.3 million-strong force.

General Manoj Pande #COAS visited forward areas in #Ladakh to review the operational preparedness. #COAS interacted with the troops & complimented them for their steadfastness & high morale.#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/1VZpmYMpWZ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 14, 2022

Situation at LAC is normal: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Speaking exclusively to ANI after assuming charge as Army Chief, General Manoj Pande said that India will not allow any loss of territory at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to China in eastern Ladakh. He also stated that Indian troops are adequately countering the challenge of the Chinese to change the status-quo in LAC. He informed that the Army is re-deploying troops and working on building the road network along with the logistics facilities in the border areas in order to counter any provocation by the Chinese. "We have carried out a threat assessment and realigned and reoriented our forces. Our focus has also been infrastructure development, especially habitat to match the operational and logistics requirement," he said.

India-China convenes 15th Corps Commander level talks

In March 2022, India and China convened the 15th meeting of the Corps Commander level negotiations to end the stand-off over the disengagement process at the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas. The 14th round of talks failed without any meaningful progress between both sides. The talks were represented by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps with the Chinese counterparts.

Lessons from Ukraine war

After taking over as the Army Chief, Manoj Pande highlighted three major lessons from the war between Russia and Ukraine - Relevance of the conventional war; Reliance on the Indigenous Weapons systems and non-Kinetic means of warfare.

Conventional war still relevant - "The ongoing conflict has clearly bought out that wars are there and still continue to remain relevant. The use of artillery guns, tanks, air defence guns, anti-tank guided missiles, drones, and counter drones. These weapon systems are still relevant and we should continue to focus on our capabilities development to fight a conventional war," said the Army chief.

"The ongoing conflict has clearly bought out that wars are there and still continue to remain relevant. The use of artillery guns, tanks, air defence guns, anti-tank guided missiles, drones, and counter drones. These weapon systems are still relevant and we should continue to focus on our capabilities development to fight a conventional war," said the Army chief. Reliance on Indigenous weapons systems - He felt Atmanirbharta and Make In India initiative are the ethos on which development in the Indian weapons systems should be built.

He felt Atmanirbharta and Make In India initiative are the ethos on which development in the Indian weapons systems should be built. Non-Kinetic means of warfare - The Indian Army should add capabilities in the non-kinetic means of warfare such as information and cyber warfare to prepare for future conflict.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi