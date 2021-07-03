Army Chief MM Naravane To Inaugurate Indian Army Memorial In Italy; Will Also Visit UK

As a part of military diplomacy, the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will be embarking upon an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy between July 5 and July 8 during which he will inaugurate an Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino, Italy. The official visit schedule also includes meeting with Army counterparts and the senior military leadership of these countries. The inaugural of the Indian Army Memorial is a tribute to more than 5,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Monte Cassino during World War II.

Italy’s liberation between September 1943 and April 1945 resulted in the death of over 5000 Indian soldiers. The officials added that both the UK and Italy are important partners for India in the fields of defence, healthcare, aerospace, education, clean technology, renewable energy and information and communication technology among others.

Indian Army Chief General's visit to the UK

MM Naravane will be in the United Kingdom for two days on July 5 and 6, during which the chief will interact with the British Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff, the Minister of State for Defence, and other dignitaries. Both the countries are maintaining a strategic partnership since 2004 and share a multi-faceted relationship spanning across trade and economy, health, science & technology, defence & security, people-to-people relations, climate change and close cooperation on multilateral issues.

Indian Army Chief General's visit to Italy

In Italy, the Indian Army Chief will participate in important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army on July 7 and 8. The inauguration ceremony of the memorial will additionally witness the COAS who will be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome, informed officials.

Like the UK, India shares a strong bilateral relationship with Italy as well. While maintaining a strong bond based on mutual respect for democracy, human rights and sovereignty with India. Italian defence firms have expressed keen interest in taking a proactive part in the “Make in India” initiative of the Indian government. Italy has also pushed for a central role for India in the European Union’s Indo-Pacific Initiative.