Army Chief MM Naravane To Visit Kashmir As India-Pak Enter 100th Day Of Border Ceasefire

As the ceasefire between the armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) is entering the 100th day, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will be seen in Srinagar on a two-day visit starting Wednesday. He will be reviewing the on-ground situation along the border and the counter-terrorist operations in the valley. The latest ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan had started in the last week of February after talks between the director generals of military operations of both armies and since then it has been observed closely by both sides.

Army sources informed ANI about the Army Chief's schedule.

"The Army chief would be in Srinagar today to review the situation on ground along with the top military commanders there from the 15 Corps which looks after both counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations in the valley," Army sources told ANI.

Sources further enlightened that, to ensure complete safety against any possible terrorist attack, the chief would also be visiting the forward positions in the valley to check upon the operational preparedness of troops. Army chief Gen Naravane has given strict directions to the on-ground formation to ensure that the agreement is fully complied with and a strict vigilance is observed against any potential aggression of terrorists.

On Tuesday, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi said that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan is being followed in "letter and spirit" by both sides, but asserted that the Indian Army is not letting its guard down "even for one bit" along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval played a key role in the ongoing ceasefire agreement which has resulted in peace on both sides of the LoC for such a long period in the last many years. On February 23, two DGMOs had discussed and finalised in detail the ceasefire agreement while the implementation started a day after, informed Army sources. The announcement of the ceasefire was made by the two armies through a joint statement issued on February 25.

Infiltration attempts by Pakistan

Sources informed that the Pakistan Army has open fire at Indian positions to help push terrorists into India but this has not happened since the ceasefire came into effect in the last week of February. Prior to this, the two countries had signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003 but it was repeatedly violated.

India and Pakistan have seen high tensions on the border after the provocation in 2016 when its terrorists carried out the Uri attack followed by the Pulwama strike in 2019. Apart from those major terrorist attacks, several sensitive areas of Kashmir have been under violent attacks from the other side.

(Inputs from ANI)