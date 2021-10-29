Army Chief MM Naravane Urges NDA To Welcome Women Cadets With 'professionalism'

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane addressed the passing out Parade of 141st Course of National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday where he urged the NDA to welcome women with fair play and professionalism. His statement comes after the Defence Ministry announced its decision to allow women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA from May 2022. Following the Defence Ministry's notification, the Supreme Court allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year, saying that the induction of women into NDA could not wait till 2022.

Welcoming the induction of women cadets into the NDA from next month, General MM Naravane said, "As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known world over."

Apart from the induction of women, the Indian Army Chief also appealed to the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy did not invite parents, guests, and media like the last three events. The passed out Army cadets join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala in Kerala for one more year of military training before completing the practice and deploying to respective forces.

Women cadets to join NDA

While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual conference on the Role of Women in Armed Forced, on October 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that women will be eligible to join the country's premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy (NDA). He had also shared how the induction of women in Military Police commenced in 2020, which led to the presence of women in the rank and file of the Army.

On August 18, the Supreme Court declared that women in the country are eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. While ordering so, the top court had held that women should not be denied their basic right, followed by the Centre's affirmation that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA examination would be released thereafter.

