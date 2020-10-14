Army Chief Naravane To Hold Army Commanders' Conference To Review Ladakh Situation

In the midst of the ongoing tension in Ladakh, all Commanders of the Indian Army will review the winter preparations and formulate a strategy. There will be an Army Commanders Conference in Delhi from 26 to 29 October under the chairmanship of Army Chief General MM Narwane.

50,000 soldiers deployed

Although this conference takes place twice a year, this meeting holds prominence as the Indian Army is standing against the entire LAC against China in Ladakh. After seven rounds of military and diplomatic talks, there has been no breakthrough and the status quo is maintained along the LAC. Close to 50,000 soldiers have been deployed and they will continue to hold their positions through the winters. The Army commanders' meeting will also discuss the winter arrangements and current conditions in the region.

Top commanders will also review issues like ceasefire attempts, ceasefire violations and attempts of smuggling weapons being carried out continuously on LoC by Pakistan. At the same time, the internal security situation of Kashmir will be discussed and the review will be done. The preparedness and security situation of the Indian Army on China, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar border will also be on the agenda of the Commanders Conference. It will also focus on the welfare of the families of the Indian Army.

Along with the purchase of weapons for the needs of the army, steps being taken for the betterment of retired soldiers and brave women will also be reviewed. While on one hand, the Commanders of the Army will discuss the winter strategy in Delhi, a team of MPs will visit Leh Ladakh to take stock of the situation. This team will include members of the Public Account Committee. In fact, in the recent CAG report, there were talks about the lack of calories in the army's food and lack of better clothes. This team will talk to the army personnel and officers to assess the situation.

