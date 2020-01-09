Army Chief Naravane Visits J&K To Pay Tribute At Siachen War Memorial

The Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane paid homage at Siachen War Memorial on Thursday, in his first visit to the region after taking over the post. During the visit, Naravane met and interacted with soldiers in Siachen. "We are aware that everyone operating here faces very tough conditions, inhospitable terrain and weather. We are doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops on the ground is made available to them including clothing and better rations, sufficient leaves", COAS Naravane said.