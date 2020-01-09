The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Army Chief Naravane Visits J&K To Pay Tribute At Siachen War Memorial

General News

Army Chief of Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane paid homage at Siachen War Memorial, after taking over the post and interacted with the soldiers in the region

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane paid homage at Siachen War Memorial on Thursday, in his first visit to the region after taking over the post. During the visit, Naravane met and interacted with soldiers in Siachen. "We are aware that everyone operating here faces very tough conditions, inhospitable terrain and weather. We are doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops on the ground is made available to them including clothing and better rations, sufficient leaves", COAS Naravane said.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL