Army Chief Reviews Security In J&K; Says 'Ceasefire In Place But No Slacking In Alertness'

Army Chief MM Naravane addressed a press from Srinagar on Thursday and informed about the on-ground alertness taken up by the Indian Army despite the existence of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Army Chief clarified that as long as Pakistan continues to take the ceasefire in spirit and stop trying to push terrorists into India then 'these small steps will incrementally build up that level of trust between the two countries'.

Army Chief Naravane also highlighted that Pakistan continues to indulge in terror activities and so guards cannot be put down.

"We are willing to observe this ceasefire as long as they do so but while the ceasefire is on, the other activities that they are indulging in that are the terror infrastructure that is there on the other side of LoC with the terrorist camps, the terrorists, there can be no slacking as far as we are concerned in our levels of preparedness or alertness," said Army Chief Manoj Naravane.

"Trust is very difficult to come by"

When the security head was asked if both the countries have developed any trust, he replied that it is difficult to come by as both the countries have been under decades of mistrust. The onus entirely lies on Pakistan to build up the peace and tranquillity that both the countries have achieved so far, added Chief Naravane. He also added that India is completely prepared with a counter-infiltration grid and counter-terrorism grid to control any activities coming from the other side. According to Chief Naravane, it depends on the situation and threat perception for pulling back the troops from the border however a complete withdrawal of troops.

Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

While talking about bringing peace in the territory, the Army Chief explained that the Government and local administration are equally responsible with the Indian Army to bring peace in the valley as well as in entire India. In the whole situation, the Indian Army plays the role of bringing down the violence and they work in sync with local administration and all the forces who are here with the ultimate aim of bringing down violence so that peace and development take place, mentioned Manoj Naravane.

Sadbhavana projects

When asked about the initiative taken up by the Army, the Chief replied that several such projects have been taken up by the security forces in past years. The initiatives depend upon the condition, according to Army Chief. Citing the example of the development of schools in remote areas, the Army Chief added that the Indian Army stepped in with this project to breach the gap.

He also highlighted the importance to coordinate with local administration so that duplicate efforts can be avoided and efficiency prevails.

"The administration is now able to reach out in these areas so we have also changed our strategy and recalibrate Sadbhavana activities in sync with the local administration so that we do not do duplicate effort and carry out those activities which are synergized and go in an efficient way to bring relief and succor to those who need it," mentioned the Army Chief.

COVID-19 and efforts by the Indian Army

Expressing relief over the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in India, Chief Naravane added that the Army has put forward every step including hospital set-up, deployment of oxygen cylinders, and 'to an extent that we have pulled out our medical staff our doctors from less effected areas and deployed in areas with more covid cases'. The Chief also added that India is now better prepared for the third possible wave and on the way to beat the current wave.

In his concluding remarks, the Army leader claimed that from the past several months there have been few terrorist incidents, hardly any cases of stone-pelting. nil cases of IEDs and these are the indicators of return of normalcy and it also shows that 'awam' wants the same.

Amarnath Yatra

When lastly asked about this year's Amarnath Yatra, the Chief added that the security forces have taken every step to conduct Amarnath Yatra however it depends on civil administration to conduct it or not.