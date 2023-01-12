Army Chief Says Ceasefire With Pak 'holding Well' But Cross-border Terrorism Continues

India's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday, January 12 said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan which came about in February 2021 is holding well, but cross-border support to terrorism continues. The Indian Army Chief also stressed the need to 'remain alert' in Jammu and Kashmir amid the cross-border support to terrorism.

Addressing the annual Army Day press conference in Delhi, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande said, "As far as, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire which came about in February 2021 is holding well on the Pakistan border but the support to terror infrastructure and terror groups still remains. There is a marked reduction in the parameters of violence. Hence, we have to remain alert."

Later in his address, the Army chief said, "Our adversary (Pakistan) has tried to target minorities to cover up their failure in the Kashmir valley. The Army and the CRPF have increased their presence in these areas. An investigation has been handed over to NIA to find out more about it."

'Stable, under control but unpredictable': Gen Pande on situation at borders with China

Speaking on China, the Army chief said that the situation on the northern border with China is stable and under control but unpredictable. He further stated that talk with China is going on at both levels-- Military and Diplomatic levels. Speaking on the preparedness to deal with contingency, the General said that the Indian Army has adequate forces and enough reserves.

"Situation is stable and under control on northern borders but unpredictable. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues on the table in the talk. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. In terms of our preparedness level, we have high standards. We have adequate forces and we have enough reserves to deal with any contingency," General Pande said.

Notably, the remark from General Pande comes after India-China held the 17th Corps Commander Level Meeting on December 20 and clashes of Indian & Chinese troops at the Tawang sector along LAC on December 9 last year.

'We are undertaking transformation of the Indian Army': Gen Manoj Pande

General Manoj Pande said, "This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India's Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future national vision. We have decided to undertake a transformation."

He added that woman officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army's Corps of Artillery and that a proposal to the government was sent. "Women officers would be commissioned into the Indian Army’s Corps of Artillery. We have sent the proposal to the government and we hope that it will be accepted," he said.

"We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.