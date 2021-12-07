Army Chief to attend infantry commanders conference

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Army Chief General MM Naravane will attend a conference of the infantry commanders of the Indian Army in Mhow on Wednesday that is expected to review various aspects of India's military preparedness, officials said.

The two-day infantry commanders conference began on Tuesday.

The Indian Army's ambitious infantry modernisation plan as well as the situation along the country's northern and western borders are likely to be discussed by the commanders.

The officials said the conference is held biennially to deliberate upon various aspects of modernisation, restructuring and capability development of the infantry units.

Gen Naravane has left for Mhow to attend the conference, they said.

The Army is implementing a mega infantry modernisation programme under which a large number of light machine guns, battle carbines and assault rifles are being purchased to replace its ageing and obsolete weapons. PTI MPB NSD

