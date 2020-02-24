Army Chief To Visit J&K To Review Security Amid Increased Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Amid the increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General Manoj Naravane is said to visit Kashmir on Tuesday to review the ongoing security situation and counter-terrorist operations in the valley, Army sources said on Monday. General Naravane will visit the Indian Army positions on the LoC to be briefed by the senior military commanders on the overall situation in the Kashmir valley.

READ | Army Chief Gen Naravane Reveals Spike In Ceasefire Violations, Says 'most Attempts Foiled'

240-250 terrorists in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had opined that Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control but affirmed that security forces have been successful in thwart their infiltration attempts and even if some succeed in infiltrating, they would be eliminated during the counter-terrorist operations.

"Ceasefire violations from Pakistan side have increased, however, we have been successful in foiling their infiltration bids. Still, some succeed in their infiltration attempt. These terrorists are neutralised during operations," Singh told media in Kathua.

He said there are about 240-250 terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir and operations are underway to eliminate them.

READ | Army Chief Draws FATF Link To Reduction In Terrorism, Hints At China's Change In Stance

Last week, the Army chief had visited Nagrota in Kashmir to review the situation due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He had then given clear instructions to the commanders to give a befitting reply to Pakistan army in case of provocation by them on LoC. Also in the last month, General Naravane accompanied by former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had visited forward areas along LoC in Rajouri.

READ | 'Indian Army To Field At Least A Dozen Players': Army Chief Naravane On Tokyo Olympics

Pakistani troops made the highest number of ceasefire violations in 2019, amounting to over 3000 instances which means nine ceasefire violations on average per day. There have been 3,289 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Indo-Pak border in 2019. Incidents of ceasefire violations increased after the abrogation of Article 370. Compared to 2017, the number of ceasefire violations in 2019 has tripled.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'A Very Good Initiative To Promote Sports': Army Chief Naravane Praises Khelo India Games