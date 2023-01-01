Army Chief Visits Army Hospital With Wife In Delhi; Extends New Year Wishes To Patients

Chief of Army Staff Genral Manoj Pande visited the Army Hospital in Delhi Cantt on Sunday and interacted with the patients, including serving soldiers, veterans and their families on the occasion of New Year. Gen Manoj Pande was accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, who is also the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

Meeting the patients in the hospital in the national capital, Gen Pande and his wife extended the greetings of New Year and wished them good health and speedy recovery.

Sharing the pictures of their visit, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information took to Twitter and wrote, “The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande and his wife Archana Pande, president AWWA visited army hospital in Delhi Cantt and interacted with the patients, including serving soldiers, veterans and their families. They extended New Year greetings and wished good health and speedy recovery to the patients.”

Following their visit, the COAS appreciated the doctors, nursing officers and paramedical staff. He also lauded their efforts in providing a conducive healthcare ecosystem to army staff and their family members.

Notably, General Manoj Pande took over as the new Chief of Army Staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane on April 30. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.