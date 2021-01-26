Army Chopper Crash Lands In J&K's Kathua District; One Pilot Dead, Another Critical

An Indian Army helicopter on Monday crash landed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district killing one out of the two pilots on board. Both the pilots were immediately rushed to the hospital where one has been reported to be critical while the other has lost his life. The helicopter that crashed was an Army Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Army and the reason behind the crash is said to be a technical obstacle.

''While returning from Pathankot, the army chopper was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt,'' Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra told PTI.

"Tragic news coming in. We have one pilot fatal casualty," a defense spokesperson said.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed earlier this month

On January 5, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed at night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan while landing due to a technical malfunction. However, the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the Indian Air Force had confirmed. The IAF had also said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. They had tweeted, "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

(With PTI Inputs)