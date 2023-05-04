Army Chopper With Three Onboard Crashes In Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar, Pilots Safe

An Indian Army chopper crashed in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, May 4. According to sources, the incident took place when Army's ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed in a forested area near the Marusudar River in the Marwah area of Kishtwar.

Following the crash, the relief and rescue operation has been launched by Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local administration. According to sources, the chopper was carrying at least 2-3 people and it crashed 15 minutes after its take-off. According to ANI, citing Army officials, the pilots in the helicopter have suffered injuries, but they are safe.

"An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited," Army officials said, ANI reported.

Court of inquiry ordered: Indian Army

The India Army issued a statement on the Kishtwar crash , saying, "At about 11:15 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing."

"Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered in this matter.

Earlier this March, two pilots-- Lt Col. VVB Reddy and Maj. Jayanth A were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh. According to officials, Army's Cheetah helicopter was on an operational sortie when it lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller and crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)