Army Comes To Rescue Of Pregnant Woman In J&K; Shifts Her To Hospital Amid Heavy Snowfall

Indian Army shifted a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village to the primary health care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar amid heavy snowfall

Vidyashree S
Indian Army

In a life-saving mission, the Indian Army on Saturday, January 9, shifted a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village to the primary health care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar amid heavy snowfall. The Army conducted an emergency evacuation of the lady along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil despite bad weather conditions and treacherous roads.

The press release by the Army stated,"On January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition". 

Indian Army to the rescue

Considering the critical situation, the medical team of the Army rushed to the location, and then an initial assessment of the patient was done. Following this, an emergency evacuation was planned. It was learned that because of heavy snowfall, the movement of vehicles from Paro to the village would be difficult.

And therefore, the Army took the decision to evacuate the patient on a stretcher. As per the Army' plan, the pregnant woman was taken on a stretcher till Salasan and then shifted to a Public Health Centre (PHC) ambulance.

Army said, "Thereafter, without losing much time, the evacuation team of including Battlefield Nursing Assistants (BFNA) moved from Ghaggar Hill along with porters towards Salasan at 11 am".

The patient was safely brought to Salasan by the evacuation team despite inclement and heavy snowfall, covering a distance of 6.5 km. She was handed over to the team of paramedics from PHC Boniyar in the afternoon hours. 

J&K: Mother & daughter rescued by locals

In another incident, local villagers of  Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district rescued a 37-year-old woman and her daughter. 

According to the reports, the mother, Nasreen, and her 11-year-old daughter Zaida before coming under the avalanche, had gone to fetch water from Tarwanja village of Behramgalla in the Surankote area. The villagers immediately rushed to their rescue hearing the incident and evacuated the two of them by pulling both the mother and daughter out from the snow.

