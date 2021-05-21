Army Commander Felicitates 120-yr-old Woman For Taking COVID Vaccine Jab & Inspiring Many

In an environment where even educated people living in urban areas hesitate to take COVID-19 vaccination, a 120-year-old woman from a remote village in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir set an example to many by taking her first vaccine jab on Monday. Inspired by Dholi Devi, many other residents of her village came forward for inoculation.

To acknowledge this inspirational act and to increase awareness among the sensitive civil population about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, Lt Gen YK Joshi of the Northern Command felicitated Dholi Devi, at her residence on Friday. The Army Commander also interacted with the health care workers in the village and appreciated their dedication in taking the vaccination drive to remotest areas in the state.

#LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC felicitated 120 Year old Smt Dholi Devi of remote village Dudu #Udhampur. A living legend & inspiration for villagers to undergo #CovidVaccine inoculation. #ArmyCdr appreciates frontline workers for undertaking #COVIDVaccination drive to remotest areas. pic.twitter.com/MHcUzFsM8k — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 21, 2021



The Indian Army has been conducting various programmes to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 that has been spreading rapidly during the second wave of the pandemic. In the posts shared on the Army’s official Twitter handle, jawans and commanders can be seen interacting with civilians, providing them self-monitoring kits and encouraging them to get vaccinated.

#UnitedAgainstCorona #IndianArmy carried out special patrol to spread awareness to fight against #COVID19 amongst people of Mawar Valley.



We live together in all circumstance..... Will win over together #CoronaPandemic. pic.twitter.com/d0baxNN7Lf — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 21, 2021

The Indian Army has been making headlines for its efforts to combat COVID-19 in various parts of the country. This includes setting up COVID-19 care centres and hospitals in areas near LoC, and other places like Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir. Right from spreading awareness on COVID-19 norms in J&K to Indian Army engineers finding a solution to convert liquid oxygen to low-pressure O2 gas, the defence forces have been helping out immensely.

COVID-19 in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 67 COVID-19 deaths and 4,169 cases on Thursday. As per the government data, 2,651 of the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 1,518 in Jammu in the last 24 hours. Of the 67 fresh fatalities, 41 of them came from Jammu alone while 26 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally to 3,422. The overall death toll stands at 1,810 in Kashmir and 1,612 in Jammu. There are a total of 5,0554 active cases in the Union Territory.