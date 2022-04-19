Army Commanders' Biannual Conference: Officials Discuss Implications Of Russia-Ukraine War

The top Commanders of the Indian Army continue to review the operational preparedness of the forces along the borders on the second day of the biannual Conference in New Delhi. The conference began with the command-wise presentations by the corps commanders.

Progress, achievements, and challenges in each command are to be discussed in detail during the conference. The implications of the Russia-Ukraine war are being discussed in the five-day commanders' conference as well, that started on Monday.

Officials said that detailed deliberations have been planned to assess the possible implications of the war in Ukraine for regional security as well as various military aspects of the conflict. The focus of the conference remains on the operational preparedness along the 3400 Km long LAC where India and China are in a stand-off and China continues to enhance its infrastructure.

The top commanders are reviewing the situation on the ground along the Northern borders and the plans for infrastructure build-up with an enhanced budget are also being discussed in the meeting. The review of the winter deployment of the forces and the preparation and deployment for the summer is also being discussed during the CC.

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union Territory are also being reviewed extensively at the conference, the officials said. The impact of the political turmoil in Pakistan is also being discussed by the military commanders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior Army commanders and address the conference on April 21.

Army Commanders' Conference

The biannual Army Commanders’ Conference is being held in New Delhi from 18-22 April 2022. The Army Commanders’ Conference is an event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is being attended by senior officers of the Army including the vice chief of army staff, all commanders, principal staff officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters, and other senior officers.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The latest indigenisation plan of the Army will also be discussed during the conference. Top commanders will also be reviewing the progress of the infrastructure development programme along the borders including the border Villages.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands are set to be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army. As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised.

The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session.

This will be the first Army Commanders' conference after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in December last year.

(Image: PTI)