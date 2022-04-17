Army Commanders’ Biannual Conference To Be Held From April 18-22 In New Delhi

The biannual Army Commanders’ Conference will be held in New Delhi from 18-22 April 2022. The Army Commanders’ Conference is an event that is held in April and October every year. The top commanders of the Army will be discussing important issues related to operational preparedness along the Western and Northern borders of the country. The conference will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the vice chief of army staff, all commanders, principal staff officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters, and other senior officers.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The latest indigenization plan of the Army will also be discussed during the conference. Top commanders will also be reviewing the progress of the infrastructure development programme along the borders including the border Villages. The Indian Army has been closely monitoring the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Commanders will also be discussing any impact of this war. The recent third positive indigenization list of weapons and platforms will also be discussed during the conference.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitization in the Indian Army. As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organized.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be interacting with the senior commanders and addressing the Conference on 21 April 2022. The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session. This will be the first Army Commanders' conference after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in December last year.