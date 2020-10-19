Army Conducts Khairiyat Patrol In J&K's Rafiabad; Provides Medical Support Amid Pandemic

In a major push for development and progress in the valley of Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army carried a 'Khairiyat Patrol' on Sunday. The Army personnel in Rafiabad provided medical support to villagers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to boost and strengthen the existing bonhomie between people of the region. The Indian Army's northern command which led the drive for aiding the locals took to its official Twitter handle and posted images from drive carried out in the far front villages of Rafiabad, located near the LOC.

With 'Khairiyat Patrols' being carried out throughout J&K, the Army has been able to reach out to the population in every part of the Union Territory. The most severely affected due to the precautionary lockdown in places across the country have been the migrant labourers, daily wage workers, the underprivileged and the needy. Specific focus has been given to address the requirements of this section of the population, in particular, an army official said.

The spokesman said the people were provided doorstep assistance in terms of rations, surgical masks, sanitizers and other relief material as needed. "At many places, food has also been distributed to those in need."

On multiple occasions, based on the requirement projected by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), the Army, in close coordination with the Air Force, arranged for mechanised boom and other large capacity sprayers and sterilisation chemicals to be airlifted from different states to Srinagar.

In order to help students cope with the closing of schools due to the precautionary measures, the Army, with support from iDream Education and Extra Marks Education India, has ensured that all students across the 45 Army Goodwill Schools in the Union Territory have access to online study material and content, he said.

Indian Army conducted over 34,000 COVID-19 tests

To strengthen the efforts of the civil administration in J&K, the Army's Northern Command has also conducted 34,396 tests for the civilian population till date, with a positivity rate of 2.55% a Defence spokesperson said on Wednesday. A total of 4,636 patients were successfully treated, while 22 deaths were reported in Army hospitals since the outbreak of the disease, the spokesman said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at of 0.28%

He said COVID-positive serving personnel, veterans, their dependents and civilians are being managed in various services hospitals and ad hoc isolation facilities established in the Northern Command area of responsibility with a capacity of 818 and 2,182 beds respectively. The Army has implemented a host of measures and initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19 across Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

