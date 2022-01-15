Army Day 2022: Army Chief, IAF Marshal, Navy Chief Lay Wreath At The National War Memorial

On 74th Army Day Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on Saturday, January 15. The nation is observing Army Day so as to honour brave hearts who selflessly guard the country and its citizens. The Indian Army Day is annually celebrated on January 15 in commemoration of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa who had taken over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Visuals of the three leaders laying wreath:

Delhi | Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) lay wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/Ws8vCLjNzm — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane inspects the parade on Army Day at parade ground in Delhi Cantt. pic.twitter.com/PSJZb2HRGZ — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Indian Army Day: Theme for 2022

This year, the Indian Army will showcase their collection of weapons including drones, advanced Light Helicopters, the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the BrahMos Missiles, the 155mm Soltum Gun along with new Light Combat Helicopter from the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Many brave hearts will be honoured and an Army parade today which will be organised in Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. On this day, veterans awarded with Param Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra also mark their attendance for the celebrations and many more receive Gallantry awards and Sewa Medals for their service. The celebrations this year are going to be fairly significant as the Indian Army achieved many milestones, but also lost India's first Chief of Defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash in late December.

Indian Army Day: History and Significance

The Indian Army even though was officially established on 1 April 1895, it got the first Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. In 1949, when India got its independence, the Indian Army got its first Indian chief. The formal handing over of the Indian Army from Britain’s General Francis Bucher took place when Butcher passed over the baton to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa.

Later in 1986, Lt Gen Cariappa became the second highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army. He even received the title of Field Marshal of India and was the second officer to receive the title. In 1973, the first officer to receive this rank was Sam Manekshaw.