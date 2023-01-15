Army Day 2023: Nagaland Youths Hoist Tricolour On Mt Saramati In Show Of Grit, Patriotism

As the nation came together on Sunday to celebrate the valour of the Indian Army on Army Day, 17 youths from Nagaland hoisted the tricolor, the Indian Army flag and the flag of the Assam Rifles atop Mount Saramati, the highest peak in Nagaland.

These 17 youngsters, including two college girls, from various parts of Nagaland volunteered to climb Mt Saramati on the occasion of Army Day 2023. They started their journey on January 11 early morning and reached the summit on Saturday. On Sunday morning, they hoisted the tricolor along with the flags of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, one of the oldest paramilitary forces of the country.

Mt Saramati, situated along the mountainous Indo-Myanmar border is the highest peak in Nagaland at 3,826 meters. Located near Thanamir village in the Kiphire district of Nagaland, Mount Saramati is one of the most prominent peaks of Southeast Asia.

When local youths volunteered and approached the Indian Army with the proposal, local Assam Rifles authorities under Kohima based HQ IGAR North responded to the requests and a plan to launch a joint expedition was made.

Spear Corps sources say it's heartening to see locals and Assam Rifles coming together on the occasion of #ArmyDay 2023. In a tweet, Spear Corps mentions "saluting the grit, determination & patriotism of Nagaland youth".

The expedition was led by Col Hem Chandra Singh, with Nippon Das, Jusasie Poji, Jitsiatho Nyumi, Thowiesie Kajairi, Visasie Poj, Kiitshiisie N Nyumi, Lentero, Arhotho Pojar, Simen, Meghazhu, Thovi N Pheyi, Avitsurho, Zuwietho, Siechi Ngouri, Thsiiwangusie Nyumi, Kamugha and Andy as team members.

A similar expedition was also carried out on August 15, to hoist the tricolor at the summit of Mount Saramati on the occasion of 75th year of Independence.