The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Army Day Celebrations Begin In J&K

General News

Soldiers posted at high altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir were undergoing shooting practice on duty as the nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day on Jan 15

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Soldiers posted at high altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir were undergoing shooting practice on duty as the nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day on January 15. The Indian Army marked the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. January 15 is observed every year as Army day as it was on this day the first Indian general took charge of the Indian Army

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA SHARES ZAKIR NAIK'S VIDEO
'JHOOTLIWAL!!'
WHY INDIA IS MULTICULTURAL, NOT US
BUMRAH'S YORKERS, BOUNCERS SURPRISE WARNER
PAK'S BIZARRE REPORTER
BABUL SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE