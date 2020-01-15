Army Day Celebrations Begin In J&K

Soldiers posted at high altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir were undergoing shooting practice on duty as the nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day on January 15. The Indian Army marked the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. January 15 is observed every year as Army day as it was on this day the first Indian general took charge of the Indian Army