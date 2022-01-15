Army Day: Puri Artist Pays Tribute To Brave Soldiers; Builds Army Tank With Matchsticks

Paying his tribute to the sacrifice of the Indian army soldiers, an artist from Odisha, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has built a model of an Indian Army tank using matchsticks on the occasion of Indian Army day on Saturday. The young artist who hails from Odisha's Puri town prepared the miniature model of T-90 Bhishma, an army Indian tank with the use of 1,774 matchsticks.

Speaking about his recent creation, Saswat said, "This is a tribute to the sacrifice of our soldiers."

Earlier in 2021, the Puri-based artist as a mark of tribute to the soldiers created a similar model of an Indian army tank with the use of matchsticks. While the tank's length and breadth were 9 inches and 8 inches respectively, it was prepared with the help of 2,254 matchsticks.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Patnaik also paid his tribute to the heroes of the nation through his signature sand art at the Puri sea beach.

Indian Army Day 2022

As India celebrates its 74th Army Day on January 15, it marks the recognition of the first Commander-In-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa who took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British commander on the same day in 1949.

On this occasion, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Army Chief General MM Naravane, and many others paid homage to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans, and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

As India has lost its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, the Army Day celebrations will hold major significance as the country remembers him. Also, an army parade will be organised in the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. Soldiers will be seen showcasing their strength at the parade. Notably, they will also carry out a parade wearing new combat uniforms designed in special collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

