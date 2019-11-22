Army Dedicates Goodwill Park To Celebrated Soldier Lt. Naib Subedar Chuni Lal

Indian Army dedicates Army Goodwill Park to one of the most decorated soldiers of Indian Army Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), Vir Chakra, Sena Medal. The park was dedicated as a mark of tribute by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC in-C, and Northern Command at the native place (village Bhara, Doda) of Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal. Born in Bhaderwah district of Jammu, Naib Subedar Chuni Lal AC, VrC, SM attained martyrdom on 24 June 2007 in North Kashmir’s Kupwara sector while fighting with terrorists who were trying to sneak into the Indian Territory by crossing the Line of Control.

A part of the successful operation 'Operation Rajiv'

Subedar Chuni Lal was also part of the successful operation “Operation Rajiv” in which Indian Army captured the Bana Top (Quaid Post) located at 21,153 feet in the Siachen Glacier in the year 1987. It was during his deployment as a soldier of 8th JAKLI in Siachen when he found that a large number of Pakistan backed infiltrators had entered the Indian soil over the Siachen Glacier. Naib Subedar Chuni Lal along with, the then, Naib Subedar Bana Singh took upon themselves the task to clear the intruders.On 26 June 1987, overcoming all odds and crossing through an extremely difficult route, they cleared the post of all intruders.

The occasion was attended by several Army and Civil Administrators

The Army Goodwill Park dedicated to Late Naib Subedar Chuni Lal was constructed with a statue of the martyred soldier, children park and open gym equipment for the villagers. The vent was attended by Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua, Lt Gen Harsh Gupta, GOC, White Knight Corps, Maj Gen Ravi Murugan, GOC, CIF (Delta) and other Army and Civil Administrators graced the occasion. Sarpanches, Police personnel, villagers and students of the region also witnessed the event. The wreath was laid on the bust of the martyr by the chief guest and other generals present during the ceremony with a guard of honour given by Guard of 8 JAK LI, the parent unit of the martyred soldier. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh (Retd), PVC and few other comrades of Late Nb Sub Chuni Lal, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), Vir Chakra, Sena Medal who participated with him in various operations were present during this ceremony.

