Last Updated:

Army Detects, Defuses Landmine In J-K's Poonch

Army troops on Monday detected and defused a land mine along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (PTI)


Army troops on Monday detected and defused a land mine along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Army personnel were patrolling along the Line of Control when they noticed the old mine, they said.

They immediately called in a bomb disposal team that will defused the mine.

READ | Agniveer Army recruitment process goes online in bid to support Digital India cause
READ | Bathinda Military Station firing: Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers
READ | Bathinda army station firing: Punjab Police arrest shooter who killed four jawans
READ | Ukraine Army shares images of 'holiday gifts' for Russia; here's what it is
READ | Dozens more killed as Army, rivals battle for control of chaos stricken Sudan; 'Battles have not stopped'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT