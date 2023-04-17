Army Detects, Defuses Landmine In J-K's Poonch

Quick links:
Image: Representational Photo (PTI)
Army troops on Monday detected and defused a land mine along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
Army personnel were patrolling along the Line of Control when they noticed the old mine, they said.
They immediately called in a bomb disposal team that will defused the mine.
