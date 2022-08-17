Army Dog Axel, Killed In Anti-terror Op, Awarded 'Mention-in Despatches' Honour On I-Day

The Indian Army's courageous sniffer dog Axel, who lost his life after being hit by a bullet during an anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir on July 30, has been honoured for his valour.

Axel has posthumously been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' for Gallantry in Operation Rakshak on Independence Day, 2022.

A member of the armed forces is said to be named in dispatches if their name appears in an official report that was delivered to the Defence Minister by the Chief of the Staff of the Service concerned and details their gallant or meritorious deed against the enemy, as per the Indian Army's website.

Axel's encounter with the terrorists

Axel, a two-year-old dog from the Indian Army's 26 Army Dog Unit, was shot by terrorists and died as a martyr. Axel jumped and attacked a terrorist he saw while he was engaged in a counter-terrorist operation with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles unit during operation "Wanigam Bala" in the vicinity of the 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency force. The brave soldier, despite being hurt, continued to try to attack but was overcome by significant blood loss and died in the process.

Axel helped neutralise one terrorist

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Wanigam Bala village of Baramulla on Saturday wherein Axel was shot. The gunfight between the army and terrorists continued and only after that Axel's body was retrieved. Notably, the security forces killed one terrorist.

The four-legged soldier who was hit by three bullets breathed his last at the encounter site but helped bring victory to the Indian forces.

Indian Army officers paid homage to Axel as he was laid to rest

On July 31, a day after the passing of Axel, several army officers paid their respect to the soldier dog in a wreath-laying ceremony in Baramulla. Notably, the ceremony was organised by the Kilo Force Commander in J&K's Baramulla.

Baramulla, J&K | Last respects being paid to the Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation yesterday pic.twitter.com/72Wjx1XAEg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)