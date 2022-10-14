Army Dog 'Zoom' Succumbs After Sustaining Injuries Battling Terrorists; Tributes Pour In

On Thursday, Indian Army Dog ‘Zoom’, who was part of a cordon and search operation launched by security forces late Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, succumbed to bullet injuries. Zoom was a veteran of several counter-terrorism (CT) operations where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage.

Zoom was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar. The two-year-old Belgian shepherd died after receiving two gunshots. The canine was being treated at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) in Srinagar and was recovering well until 12 pm when he started gasping and collapsed, the officials informed.

Tributes pour in for Army dog Zoom

After Zoom's sad demise, netizens flocked to Twitter to share tributes and messages of gratitude for the army dog who kept fighting despite sustaining two gunshot wounds in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Twitter handle of 'Lest We Forget India', that "remembers heroes, past and present, who never made it back paid tribute to Zoom with the caption, "Farewell Zoom. Thank you for your service, Canine. Indian Brave, Zoom, 28 Army Dog Unit, made the supreme sacrifice today, 13 October 2022 in Srinagar."

Farewell Zoom. Thank you for your service🏵️



On the other hand, the official Twitter handle of the Chinar corps of the Indian Army also paid tribute after the demise of the heroic dog

"Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving the lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever," the caption read.

The Consul General of ISRAEL to Midwest India, Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani said, "My tributes to Indian Army dog Zoom who took 2 bullets but kept fighting and helped to neutralize 2 terrorists. Salute,"

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also tweeted a tribute to Zoom. "Careful. Here is a hero. India Army canine soldier named "Zoom" was confronting terrorists despite being shot twice in a CT operation in Anantnag," he said.

An Indian Army veteran Major Madhan Kumar took to Twitter to pay tribute to Zoom. "Some gave few! Few gave all! Salute, you zoom. You fought for us and till the end. May Lord Shiva take you in his arms. See you brother. 'Few humans want this nation to ruin - Few dogs fight till death for the very same nation'. Both live in the same nation," the Indian Army veteran said.

According to the officials, the army dog's role in the operation in the Tangpawa area was to clear the house where armed forces received inputs about two terrorists hiding in a house. Zoom was sent into the house on Monday when he identified and attacked the terrorists holed inside. The ferocious canine got shot twice in the operation but still managed to bring down the terrorists while being injured which led to their killing.

"In spite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," an official said.