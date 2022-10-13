Army Dog Zoom That Helped Kill Two Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag Succumbs To Injuries

The Army assault dog named Zoom, who was undergoing treatment after receiving critical injuries during an encounter, passed away on Thursday.

Zoom was part of a cordon and search operation launched by security forces late Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and had received two gunshots. The canine was being treated at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) in Srinagar and was recovering well until 12 pm when he started gasping and collapsed, the officials informed.

#UPDATE | Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed: Army officials



According to the officials, the army dog's role in the operation in the Tangpawa area was to clear the house where armed forces received inputs about two terrorists hiding in a house. Zoom was sent into the house on Monday when he identified and attacked the terrorists holed inside. The ferocious canine got shot twice in the operation but still managed to bring down the terrorists while being injured which led to their killing. "In spite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," an official said.

In a tweet posted on October 10, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army revealed that two soldiers along with Zoom were also injured in the encounter but terrorists were killed and the officials managed to recover two AK rifles and 'war-like stores'.