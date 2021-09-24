Army evacuates six people hit by lightning in Arunachal's Dibang Valley

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Six people were evacuated by the Indian Army after they were injured in a lightning strike while on a hunting trip in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

Two helicopters were used to evacuate the locals, the Army said.

"Six locals on a hunting trip in the far reaches of Dibang Valley were struck by lightning on night of September 21 and they suffered critical burn injuries," the Army said in a statement.

It said the Dao Division under the aegis of Spear Corps promptly provided immediate first aid to the victims and evacuated them.

"Two army helicopters were mobilised which evacuated the victims to Dinjan where they were provided critical medical aid," it said.