Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Poonch, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Security forces on Monday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu. Two Pakistani terrorists were killed when they attempted to enter Indian territory.

Indian Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal said, “An infiltration bid was eliminated in Poonch District in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in the early hours of August 6-7. Two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of Indian Army and the JKP. One terrorist fell down immediately, while the second on etried to run back to the LoC, was engaged and hit and seen falling down near the LoC. Operation is in progress."

A senior official told Republic that two infiltration bids have been foiled in Degwar area of Poonch along Line of Control in the ongoing operation.

It is pertinent to mention that this attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists into Indian territory comes amid an ongoing encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu where one terrorist was gunned down while search was underway for others in Khawas area of Rajouri by joint security forces. The terrorist shot dead was said to be affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba.