Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Poonch; Consignment To Help Terrorists Survive Recovered

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled yet another inflitration attempt from across the border to push terrorists into Indian territory and recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunition from forward area of Poonch along the Line of Control. The consignment includes arms and ammunition along with food and medicine.

3 things you need to know:

Terrorists tried to infiltrate India from Pooch's forward area along LOC

Terrorists tried to sneak into Indian Territory by cutting fence

Survival consignment containing mobile phone, Garmin Etrex 22X handheld GPS, solar charger and other gadgets.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, in a statement, said, "In a joint operation, the alert troops of the Indian Army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Krishnaghati sector, Poonch district on the intervening night of June 14 and 15. In the operation, one weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were recovered."

According to the lieutenant colonel, the recovered items include one AK-74 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing and medicines. "By this swift action, another infiltration bid has been foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in Poonch district," he said.

The medicines recovered include four syringes made by Injection Sys Pvt Ltd, Gadoon Amazai in Pakistan, 10 Ibuprofin tablets made in Abbott Lab, Karachi, 20 paracetamol tablets made in GSK Ltd, Karachi and others. A wire-cutter and a digging shovel were also recovered.

Sources told Republic that items recovered from the consignment hints at a plot to sneak in terrorists into Indian territory by cutting fence along the LoC using the wire-cutter that was recovered and then possibly attack using the recovered daggers.

"The recovery of huge cache of food items and medicines with Pakistan marking shows that (the) consignment was being sent for the survival of terrorists in the hinterland. The modus operandi seems to be the same as adopted by terrorists who carried out attacks in Dhangri, Bhatta Durriyan and Kandi claiming lives of 17 people, including 10 soldiers," a source said.