Army Foils Pakistan's infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K's Nowshera; 1 Terrorist Killed

The Indian Army has yet again foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan's side along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and neutralised one terrorist.

According to the Indian Army, the infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side was foiled on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 along the LoC in the Nowshera area of the Jammu region when the alerted troop spotted a terrorist trying to enter Indian territory. The intruder coming from Pakistan's side was neutralised by the alerted troops of the Indian army. "On the intervening night of 17/18 Nov 2022 at approximately 23:00 hours an infiltration bid was foiled in the Naushera sector (J&K), wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The army recovered the body of the terrorist who was eliminated while attempting to enter the Indian territory, on November 19, in the forward area. They also recovered warlike stores from the possession of the killed terrorist. "On 19 Nov 2022, the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores," a statement from the Indian army.

It is pertinent to mention that a similar infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side was foiled by the Indian army along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector on November 3. During this, the army gunned down three terrorists. While the body of one of the terrorists was recovered by soldiers, the bodies of the other two, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).