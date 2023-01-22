Army Holds Meeting With Security Agencies In J&K, Reviews Prevailing Internal Situation

The Indian Army officials held a joint intelligence meeting with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Forces (BSF) and Intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. According to the official Twitter handle of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army, the meeting was held to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the security agencies that participated in it.

"A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by IndianArmy with CRPF, BSF, Jammu and Kashmir police & Intelligence Agencies was held at Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies," the Indian Army tweeted. The meeting was held in the presence of Major General YS Ahlawat.

A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by #IndianArmy with @crpfindia, @BSF_India, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence Agencies was held at #Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies. pic.twitter.com/TaLARQJDfY — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 22, 2023

Notably, this meeting holds significance in terms of security as it comes against the backdrop of the Rajouri terror attack and the Narwal twin blasts in Jammu and also ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Narwal twin blasts

In another suspected terror attack, mysterious twin explosions were reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Narwal area on Saturday, leaving nine injured. Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard in the Transport Nagar area of Narwal, PTI reported.

Notably, the J&K Police have registered a single FIR in the twin blast incident under several sections of the IPC and Explosive Substance Act and UAPA.

Rajouri terror attack

On January 1, two armed terrorists opened fire at three houses killing civilians. Another IED explosion took place the very next day, on January 2 at the same spot in Dhangri village. In these twin terror attacks from Rajouri's Dhangri village seven people including two children were killed, leaving 11 others injured.

Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the investigation of the Rajouri attack was given to the NIA which will probe the matter along with J&K Police.