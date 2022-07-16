Army Holds Pre-training For Agnipath Aspirants In J-K’s Poonch

The Army has started pre-training for youths intending to join the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, army officials said on Saturday.

Agnipath pre-training programme is being conducted by Ace of Spades Gunners in the Mendhar area of the district for a duration of 10 days to train the youths of remote and far-flung areas for recruitment in the armed forces, they said.

A large number of youths from surrounding villages of the Mendhar are attending the training, the officials said.

The programme included physical training classes, 1,6000-metre running, push-ups, crunches, and other exercises, they said.

Classes are also being conducted to prepare the Agniveer aspirants for the written examination, they added.

Information on the features of the scheme including eligibility criteria, financial benefits, terms and conditions, special-age relaxation for the first recruitment and opportunities post-termination of four years contractual period is also being shared with the youths, the officials said.

