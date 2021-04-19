Army Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh To Be Open For Public Amid COVID Pandemic: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on April 19 ascertained that services at Army Hospitals in the State of Madhya Pradesh will be made available to civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajnath Singh assured the same after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan communicated with Singh telephonically pertaining to opening Army Hospitals in the State for the general public.

Senior Army officials are scheduled to meet the CM in this regard, an official at CMO said. PM Modi has assured full support to the Madhya Pradesh CM and said that the Centre will provide all aids like oxygen, Remedisvir injections and other resources against COVID-19 infection. The CM has instructed Radha Swami Satsang Trust in Indore to ascend the number of beds from 2000 to 6000. The government of all major metro cities of the State will open 2000 bed hospitals in association with voluntary organisations.

The Madhya Pradesh CM held a virtual meeting with all District Collectors to review the COVID-19 situation in the State.

MP records the highest single-day spike.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,248 fresh COVID-19 cases. This marked the State's highest single-day spike since the virus outbreak pushing the caseload to 4,08,080.

In view of escalating COVID figures in Madhya Pradesh, on April 15, the Centre directed the State to strengthen and enhance oxygen support and ICU beds. The State has been asked to implement a five-fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, follow COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccinate' in order to check COVID multiplication. The health authorities have been asked to effectively optimise the usage of oxygen and ICU beds in accordance with guidelines that has been shared with the State.

(With inputs from ANI)