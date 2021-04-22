Army Implements Stringent Protocols Amid COVID Surge; Vaccinations Sped Up

As the number of COVID cases spikes all over the country, the Army has issued COVID advisory for strict compliance to its officers and soldiers deployed in peace and forward locations. Even though 99 per cent of its total strength of 13 lakh troops have been given the first jab of COVID vaccine and 82 per cent of total strength has been given the second jab, the defence forces are cautious of the pandemic surge pan India. According to the Sources, the Army, Navy and Air Force have speeded up the process to give a second jab of vaccine to all its workforce in all locations. Besides speeding up of vaccination drive, Defence Forces have issued stringent protocols advisory to be followed by troops in forwarding locations.

Strict COVID-19 protocols

Sources said a 14-day quarantine or a negative report is necessary before getting into a service aircraft. Physical attendance in Command and formation HQs has been limited to a max of 15% till further orders. All the essential duties are being carried out with COVID protocols. Physical meetings and conferences are being replaced by video and tele Conferences. Though the Current courses are to continue as it is, no new courses will commence till 10 May.

The defence forces are complying with the COVID protocols and also contributing to the nation's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors from the Army, Navy, Air Force have been deployed at various DRDO established hospitals for the treatment of Corona affected patients.

All non-essential stores in shopping complexes, parks, cinema etc have been shut down in the cantonments across the country. Regulated entry in essential stores and Unit Run Canteens is being followed by the forces. Welfare/ social/ religious gatherings have been cancelled in order to break the chain of infection.

With the spike in the second wave across the country, the Army hospitals, too, are almost packed with COVID-19 patients, sources reveal. Due to the increasing patient count at Army hospitals in Delhi, the Base Hospital has been converted into exclusive COVID Hospital while all the other OPDs have been shifted to R&R hospital in Delhi.

Vaccination Drive

The vaccination drive is going aggressively in the Army with 99 per cent workforce being given first and 55 per cent, second dose, numbers have been high in the other forces as well. Over 82 per cent of personnel have been given the first dose in the Indian Navy, while nearly 70 per cent have got the second inoculation as well, sources said.

