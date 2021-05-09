Army Inducts First Batch Of Women Soldiers In Military Police

On Saturday, May 8, the Indian Army inducted its first batch of 83 female soldiers into the Corps of Military Police (CMP). The 83 female troopers were commissioned on Saturday at the CMP Centre and School in Bengaluru after undergoing 61 weeks of rigorous primary army and provost training, including all types of policing duties, prisoner of war administration, skill growth, ceremonial duties and sign communications.

Army inducts women as soldiers for the first time

While sharing the information, the Indian Army on Twitter wrote, "The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S) at #Bengaluru held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 #Women soldiers at the #Dronacharya Parade Ground. We welcome these valiant Soldiers to the #IndianArmy. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable."

We welcome these valiant Soldiers to the #IndianArmy.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/jEZbhhR072 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 8, 2021

When evaluating the parade, CMP Centre Commandant Brigadier C Dayalan demonstrated his trust that the women troopers' training, combined with the criteria they met, would keep them in good shape. They will prove to be force multipliers in their latest models, which will be deployed across the country in various terrains and operational situations, he said.

Attestation parade of the 83 women soldiers

As per the reports, the Army, Navy, and IAF, which have a combined enrollment of over 15 lakh, have only inducted women as officers, and only in limited numbers. In recent years, several branches have gradually opened for females, with the IAF now having ten female fighter pilots. After a 23-year hiatus, the Navy deployed four female officers aboard its warships earlier this year. However, girls are not permitted to serve on ships or in the Army's "battle arms," such as cavalry, armoured corps, and artillery.

In January 2019, the government authorised the recruitment of women into the military police, with the aim of having 1700 women soldiers by 2036, with 100 recruits each year.

Picture Credit: Twitter@adgpi