Army Inducts Indigenous LCH; To Enhance Combat Capability In Varied Conflict Scenarios

The indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the Indian Army on September 29. The first LCH was formally handed over by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to Director General, Army Aviation Corps. The induction will considerably elevate the combat capability of the Indian Army. Out of the 15 limited series edition LCH, 10 are for the Indian Air Force and five are for the Army. Notably, the cabinet committee on security chaired by the Prime Minister had cleared the LCH procurement, a few months back.

The helicopters will enhance the combat capability of the Indian Army in conflict scenarios of slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns.

Indeginiously designed & developed Light Combat Helicopter #LCH has been inducted into #IndianArmy. The first #LCH was formally handed over by #HAL to Director General, #ArmyAviationCorps. Highly manoeuvrable & agile, #LCH will significantly enhance the combat capability. pic.twitter.com/m5DSTlHlc4 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 29, 2022

Induction ceremony of LCH on October 3

The formal ceremony of the induction of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be organised at the Jodhpur Air Force base on October 3 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari.

Designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter has a number of stealth features, armour protection, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.

Features of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

According to the Ministry of Defence, the LSP version of LCH has 45% indigenous content, which will later be increased to 55% in the Series Production Version. The Defence Ministry said that the helicopter comes with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), and Counter Insurgency (CI) operations.

Coming soon to an IAF base near you in the Western sector.



The Light Combat Helicopter.#AtmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/1gEKXvbzta — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 27, 2022

Image: Twitter/@adgpi