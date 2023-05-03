Army Installations On Jammu- Pathankot NH Under Red Alert, Schools Closed

A red alert has been sounded on all Army Installations across Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. According to sources, a red alert was issued due to an input hinting at a terror attack on all Army Installations, sources claimed. Security in the region has been beefed up in view of suspicious threat input.

All schools present inside the Army Installations have also been closed given the security measures. According to sources, each and every army installation in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Pathankot are on the highest level of alertness.

Poonch Ambush

Recently, five army jawans were martyred on April 20 after the Army vehicle in which they were moving in between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired by terrorists. According to the Indian Army, the incident took place in the Bhata Dhurian area on the Rajouri Poonch National Highway.

Giving insights on the deadly terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on April 28 claimed Pakistan's hand in the Poonch terror attack wherein terrorists attacked an Army vehicle killing five jawans. So far, 221 suspects have been detained in connection with the Poonch ambush.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Regarding the attack on the Army vehicle, very solid clues were received by police and agencies working together… we have picked up 221 suspects out of whom some of them are seriously involved in logistic support and helping them in recceing the area where the attack took place."