Army Issues Statement As 5 Bravehearts Are Martyred In Handwara

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. Issuing an official statement on Sunday, the Indian Army said that they were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area. The statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian as a hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by Army and JK Police.

News agency ANI quoted IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar and reported that top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan was also killed.

Here is the official army statement:

