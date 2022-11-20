Army Issues Tenders To Buy Over 62,000 Bulletproof Jackets To Boost Defence Capabilities

The Indian Army has floated tenders for getting 62,500 bulletproof jackets (BPJs) for its frontline troop amid the mounting risk of steel core bullets that are being used by terrorists in India.

"The Ministry of Defence issued the tenders for the jackets under the Make-in-India initiative including one for 47,627 jackets under the normal route and the other one for 15,000 jackets under emergency procurement procedures which would be finalised in the next three to four months, the Army officials said. The procurement would be done after all the modalities have been finalised with user trials concluded, the officials stated.

Bulletproof jackets to be procured for Army in phases

The process of procurement of 47,627 jackets is planned in phases and would be completed in the next 18 to 24 months.

The specifications mentioned by the Army includes overall protection of a soldier from a 7.62 mm armour piercing rifle ammunition and also steel core bullets fired from a distance of 10 metres.

It has been witnessed in some incidents that the bulletproof jackets of Indian soldiers were breached by militants using American armour-piercing bullets in Kashmir Valley.

The use of ABPs along with the M-16 Assault rifles and carbines have been left behind by the American troops who withdrew from Afghanistan, 20 years after starting the war against terror. Following this, Aghanistan also fell into the hold of Taliban.

These Army jackets which are going to be procured in two phases would first be given to the troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir where usual terror operations take place. BPJs will be level 4 which are assumed to be effective against the steel core bullets.

"The force would ensure that the jackets have been made in India and the materials are not source from any of the adversaries," sources in the Army confirmed.

Interestingly, to bolster the surveillance system in the northern border, the Indian Army earlier floated tenders to procure 750 remotely-piloted aerial vehicles or drones along with complete accessories through fast track procedure under emergency procurement.

Image: ANI