Army Jawan Brutally Thrashed By Jharkhand Police For Not Wearing Mask; 3 Cops Suspended

An Indian Army jawan was thrashed by Jharkhand police personnel ruthlessly in the Chatra district on Wednesday for failing to wear a mask. The incident took place at Karma chowk in the Mayurhund block during a mask-checking drive conducted by the police.

Pawan Kumar Yadav, who arrived at Karma chowk on his bike was stopped by the police for not wearing a mask. During the checking, a policeman reportedly removed the key of his bike, to which Yadav protested strongly. An argument ensued between them, and the cops began to beat up Yadav with sticks.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed the army man being thrashed, kicked, and slapped by a group of policemen at Karma chowk. One of the cops continued to beat Yadav even after he fell on the ground. The video also showed that many cops who assaulted the soldier were not wearing masks.

According to media reports, BDO Saket Sinha, who was in charge of the drive, was present during the incident but remained a mute spectator when the cops assaulted Yadav. After the intervention of locals, the jawan was taken to the Mayurhand police station.

Chatra SP suspends 3 officials

Three cops who thrashed Yadav with sticks were suspended and disciplinary action was taken against two other officials. The action was taken after a probe report on the incident was submitted by DSP Kedar Ram to the Chatra Superintendent of Police’s (SP) office. Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan suspended the three accused policemen and took action on two other personnel.

Pawan Kumar Yadav is a resident of Arabhusai village in Katkamsandi block in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. Visuals of the incident sparked outrage on social media on Thursday, with several users demanding action against the officials found guilty.