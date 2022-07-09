Army Jawan Naik Jasvir Singh Martyred In Gunfight With Infiltrators In J&K's Kupwara

Indian Army jawan Naik Jasvir Singh was martyred in the Garang Nar area on Friday night while fighting terrorists infiltrating the border from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the ambush was admitted to a Military Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

Reportedly, a terrorist was also killed in the gunfight that occurred at the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.

As per reports, around three-four heavily armed terrorists from a Pakistani village attempted to infiltrate the border in the wee hours of Saturday. Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of terrorists from PoJK, an ambush was laid by the Indian army to dominate the area between Garang Nar and Chinar Mohalla.

The ambush party attacked the terrorists through night vision devices and tracked them while they entered the killing zone. An exchange of fire ensued at about 01.15 AM in which one terrorist was killed and the other two escaped. The Army recovered one AK series rifle, four pistols four grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition from the encounter site.

Naik J Singh martyred in gunfight

"Naik Jasvir Singh, part of the Ambush Party, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and was evacuated to a Military Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The 38-year-old braveheart was a resident of Sai Khurd, RS Pura, Jammu, and is survived by his wife and two young children. Naik Jasvir Singh epitomizes the values, traditions, and ethos of the Indian Army," said PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

In a solemn ceremony Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks at the Chinar War Memorial on 09 Jul 22. The mortal remains of the jawan are being sent for last rites to his native place and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing. The people of J&K join the Nation in paying homage to this brave son of India," the Army said in a statement.