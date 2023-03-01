Army Jawan Pawan Kumar Martyred In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Pulwama

An Army Jawan, Sepoy Pawan Kumar (28), laid down his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Security forces also gunned down two terrorists in the operation. Another soldier was also injured in the operation.

The terrorists were hiding in a Mosque in Padgampora village in Awantipora when the Army launched an operation against them. The operation was launched on the inputs received by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police. These terrorists were involved in the killing of bank employee Sanjay Sharma and two migrant labourers in Pulwama.

Soldier Pawan Kumar belonged to Shimla. He was a part of the operation to eliminate the terrorists who were involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Kumar. During this operation, Sepoy Pawan Kumar was shot.

The Indian Army, on its official Twitter account wrote, “General Moanoj Pandey #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Pawan Kumar who laid down his life-fighting terrorists at #Pulwama and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family”.

The soldier was serving in the 55 Rashtriya Rifles but was recruited in 16 Grenadiers. The soldier overpowered a militant. During the tussle, he suffered grievous injuries and succumbed in the hospital. Tributes were paid to the martyred soldier. The Army said it stands in solidarity with the family in this grieving moment.

The police recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 pistol, 3 grenades, 2 pouches, 5 AK magazines, 2 pistol magazines, 103 Ak rounds, 20 pistol rounds and two aadhar cards from the encounter site. The soldier was moved to 92 base hospital Srinagar. The soldier is survived by his mother Bhajun Dassi.

Police investigations have revealed that both terrorists, although from different terrorist organisations had come together to attack minorities, outsiders and other vulnerable targets and security forces.