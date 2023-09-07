Army, JK Police Seize Arms Cache In Poonch Days After Operation Kalaban

In an operation jointly conducted by the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade along with Mandi Police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu and Kashmir, a cache of arms and ammunition was seized, which included one AKM rifle, four AK magazines, and a pistol, among other items. The operation took place on September 7.

In a preceding mission in the Reasi district, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operation Group, successfully neutralised a hardened terrorist. Acting on 'specific' intelligence, the operation unfolded in the Kalaban area on September 4. Among the terrorists, one was neutralised after a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists. A subsequent search revealed a cache of war supplies, including an AK series assault rifle.

This operation follows the dismantling of an improvised explosive device (IED) on September 3. The incidents highlight the presence of heavily armed terrorists in the region.

(With PTI inputs)