Army Medical Corps Day: Army's Medical Branch Celebrates Its 259th Raising Day

Today, Indian Army’s Medical Corps is celebrating its 259th Raising Day. The army medical corps organized a walkathon as part of the ongoing celebrations. The Army Medical Corps celebrates its Raising day every year on April 3. The motto of the regiment is ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya'.

Military medics and their families from Delhi's Cariappa Parade ground organised the walkathon. The walkathon was signalled off by Lt. General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services. It was done in the presence of senior defence officers from Cariappa Parade ground in New Delhi.

About Army Medical Corps

On April 3rd, 1943, the Army Medical regiment was established as a uniform regiment of officers and soldiers following the model of the Royal Army Medical Corps. The Indian Medical Service, the Indian Medical Department, and the Nursing Corps were combined to accomplish this. To recruit men who met the necessary qualifications to serve in an army that was quickly expanding during the war, the corps was established.

"Sarve Santu Niramaya", which means "let all be free from disease and disability," is the corps' motto. It has excelled in providing medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions, crisis management to civil authorities, and both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces.

When World War II broke out in 1939, the idea of restructuring medical services into a separate medical corps dedicated to the defence services was first conceived. After the Indian Army Medical Corps was established on April 3, 1943, it was only a matter of time before the IMS as such was expanded.

“सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः”



General Manoj Pande and All Ranks of Indian Army convey best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans & Families of Army Medical Corps on the occasion of 259th Corps Day.

This regiment of the Indian army has also seen combat and active operations where the Indian Army was involved, as part of combat as well as active operations in all operations and wars where the Indian Army was involved. It provided life-assisting services in tertiary as well as referral hospitals across the country. The first medical unit raised for airborne operations and to provide medical coverage for the 50 Indian Parachute brigade was the 80 parachute field ambulance in 1941. When the formation was strengthened to divisional size, the 60 and 7 parachute field ambulances were then raised.



The AMC has excellence centres across the country. They provide state-of-the-art equipment providing quality patient care. It has excelled in all fields, be it warzone, foreign missions, peacetime assignments or humanitarian assistance with aid to civil authorities in emergency situations.