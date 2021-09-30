Army, Navy & Air Force Have Their Own Challenges Due To Proxy War In J&K: Gen MM Naravane

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said at an event in Delhi that the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force face different challenges due to the peculiar environment of contested challenges and the ongoing proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that the Indian Army is focused on safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India throughout the year and said, “Maintaining high levels of readiness and operation preparedness to meet all contingencies is part of Army's culture. COVID underscored timelessness of many fundamental principles that lay in the foundation for resilient structures and processes.”

Naravane talked about the Indian Army’s support to the Indian Defence Industry to supply the latest technology and said, “Indian Army is fully committed to promoting Indian Defence Industry. Our MSMEs need to reinvent and engage themselves in niche domains, build capabilities for precision parts and offer innovative solutions in disruptive technologies.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the Indian Defence Industry must utilise the new policy reforms initiated by the government over the past few years and focus on boosting domestic defence manufacturing.

Reforms by the government to support domestic manufacturing of arms

Last year in August, the Ministry of Defence had released a statement announcing that India will no longer import 101 different types of weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems. The transition will be completed by 2024.

In another list of excluded items, the Ministry put import restrictions on 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars, was issued recently.

Earlier in May 2020, the government announced that they would be increasing the FDI limit from 49% to 74% under the automatic route in the defence sector. The present government has put emphasis on reducing the dependence of the armed forces on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has also set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in defence manufacturing by 2025 that includes an export target of Rs 35,000 crore worth of military hardware.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)