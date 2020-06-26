Army Neutralizes Three Terrorists In Tral Near Awantipora, One CRPF Jawan Martyred

The Indian Army has neutralized three terrorists on Tuesday morning in Tral area of Awantipora. Brigadier V Mahadevan informed that the army had attempted to induce the terrorists' surrender but they refused. "No civilian was injured in the operation," Brig. Mahadevan added.

While addressing the media on Friday, Brig. Mahadevan said, "Our intent is to target the terrorist leadership so that this nefarious leadership is not able to pollute the innocent minds of Kashmiri youth. We are continuing with our efforts and its very evident as it can be seen in the last few months we have had immense success in neutralising these terrorists."

When Army,CRPF& police were cordoning off Chewa Ular in Tral y'day, terrorists fired on our troops. We attempted to induce their surrender but they refused. 3 terrorists were neutralized today morning. No civilian was injured in the operation: Brigadier V Mahadevan of 1 Sector RR pic.twitter.com/ug081bUYlU — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The Brigadier also confirmed that one CRPF officer was martyred and a civilian was killed in an attack by terrorists in Bijbehara on Friday. Some injuries have been reported.

5 LeT Associates arrested

"Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested five terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT," a police spokesperson confirmed to Republic on Thursday. Incriminating material that has been recovered from their possession includes 28 Live Rounds of AK-47, 01 Magazine AK-47, 20 Posters of LeT," added the statement. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area and were also active in the area for the last few months. In this regard case FIR no 101/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in police station Magam and investigation in the matter is in progress, the statement adds.